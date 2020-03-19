A points fault outside Wellington Railway Station has been fixed but commuters are being warned there will be congestion following delays and cancellations.

Hundreds of commuters were stuck at the central station earlier this evening during the peak hour commute.

Don't mean to take this lightly, but I'm pretty sure there are more than 100 or even 500 people stuck at Wellington station right now. Trains delayed or cancelled right bf rush hour #COVID19nz pic.twitter.com/eyJCD2cZyh — Paloma Migone (@pmigone) March 19, 2020

Passengers should listen closely to announcements as there would be frequent platform changes into the evening, Transdev spokeswoman Emily Liddell said.

Kapiti, Hutt Valley and Melling Line services in and out of Wellington were all affected.

Metlink has reported Johnsonville line services are running to a half hourly timetable departing Wellington at :02 and :32 past the hour.