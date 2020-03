Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Centennial Drive, Rotokawa near Taupō.

A police media statement said the crash was reported at 2.58pm.

Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured.

The NZTA has said State Highway 1 on the East Taupō Bypass is closed between State Highway 5 (Napier-Taupō Rd) and State Highway 5 Wairakei Drive roundabout.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.