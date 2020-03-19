The University of Auckland has cancelled its upcoming graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus fears.

Gatherings of 500 or more people held both out and indoors were advised to be cancelled by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday.

In an email to graduands, the University of Auckland has confirmed it has decided not to go ahead with the May graduations, but will add more ceremonies to the Spring Graduations in September.

Graduands who recently asked for their graduations to be deferred to a different date, or who had applied to graduate in absentia from the May ceremonies, are unaffected and will now graduate from a Council meeting in April, the email reads.

Those who were going to attend the May ceremony have two choices, which include applying to graduate in absentia from the meeting of Council in April, or to defer graduation to formally graduate in person at a later date.

Any enquiries should be sent to graduation@auckland.ac.nz.