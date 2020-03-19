Wake up call

The coronavirus saga is now widely accepted as being probably the most significant global occurrence that this and the previous generation will experience and have to cope with; in comparison, the GFC will be remembered as just a passing sideshow. This government, like all others around the globe, is doing its level best to cope with daily, fast-changing developments. It is an horrendously difficult task, and I believe that so far the government has done a pretty good job of "making haste slowly", a view that has been endorsed internationally and as one of several headlines in the Herald stated: "$12.6 billion stimulus widely welcomed".

I am extremely disappointed, and annoyed, to see the National Party trying to score cheap political shots from the Opposition benches. Apparently, this party knows better than international and local experts and commentators, economic or otherwise. I have no political axe to grind, but in reality National has shown it has no grasp of the magnitude or complexity of the issues, cannot offer any sensible alternative actions and as a result is now appearing hopelessly inept. It really needs to wake up as it is doing itself no favours, especially if it seriously wishes to become the government later this year.

Phil Hickling, Papamoa Beach.

German example

During the 2008 financial crisis in Germany, it created a budget for tackling wellbeing. An important part of the solution was "kurzabiet", a system where industries in distress do not close but instead work in a limited capacity.

Support was provided for the business infrastructure, personnel and goodwill. People retained their roles, albeit in a reduced capacity, e.g. shorter hours or changed roles. Importantly, they retained dignity and routine while being productive. Germany came out of the recession better than other EU countries.

In New Zealand, many managers live in an "if only" world. If only we had time for training, if only we could pause, and complete tasks required for accreditation (e.g. ISO). If only we could take time to reform certain work practices e.g. health and safety.

Here we have an opportunity for government support to directly influence businesses for the better while keeping them afloat.

If we do go into a recession, we will be better prepared to come out the other side an improved, safer and more productive community.

Mike Schmidt, Sunny Hills.



Mask transmission

At a fundamental level, the spread of the virus arises from small droplets emitted into the air from the mouths and noses of strangers.

It seems that a basic method of arresting the pandemic - stopping the droplets - is not being satisfactorily addressed. Wearing a mask, not for one's own personal security, but to prevent public contamination could be a major factor in curtailing the outbreak. For the common good, authorities should demand that in public everyone's face is masked. And what if the supply of these simple cloth coverings becomes limited? Oh come on, we're Kiwis here.

David Duignan, Campbells Bay.



Older and wiser

Older citizens should lead as normal a life as possible. Be positive and realise that things are not as bad as some people make out.

The recommendations from health professionals are sound advice. Normal precautions should be followed; washing hands properly and regularly are important; covering up coughs and sneezes is what we should be doing at any time; staying home and resting if you feel unwell is the sensible thing to do; phone your doctor or the health helpline if in doubt.

This is the time of year when we can pick up ordinary colds and chills. Dress sensibly for the changing weather and the winter months.

Avoiding large crowds will reduce your risk of catching any viruses.

We should lead as normal a life as possible but some activities may not be essential such as going out every day. Shop, but maybe shop once a week. There are alternative things that we can do at home. Keep gardening. Keep walking. Phone up your friends, neighbours and family.

Take care. stay calm and carry on.

Gillian Dance, president, Auckland Grey Power.



Silent army

With the massive surge in sales at supermarkets from panic buying associated with the coronavirus scare, consideration should be made to the staff the country are relying on to ensure shelves are restocked to meet this unprecedented demand.

While Pak'nSave store owners now feature in the country's Rich List, most supermarket workers are paid just the minimum wage or little more, and often work antisocial shift work and weekends with no penal rates.

It would be good to see some appreciation shown to the country's silent army of supermarket workers who are keeping the country running, with more trickle-down from store owners, sharing more of the profit they will be making out of the coronavirus pandemic.

With more money in the pockets of some of the lowest-paid workers in the country, this will also help to stimulate the economy in the difficult times ahead.

Isaac Broome, Pukekohe.



Go GoNZ

Despite the fact that nine of the first 16 pages in today's paper (NZ Herald, March 18) are dedicated to this highly disruptive virus, you have already managed to bring us great ideas on how we should go forward, hopefully to be continued long after the coronavirus has gone to sleep.

Surely many people from Taupō have never been to the amazing walks near McLaren Falls, yet they may have visited some beautifully placed stones, one on top of another, at the great ruins in Italy, some 20,000km away. Have they seen the lovely little cottages at Benmore, Welshtown, St Bathans, or the mining relics along our South Island West Coast?

It is about time that we start spending a lot more time and money in our own backyard, before we get the urge to venture out to iconic landmarks overseas. We have it all here, from history to fine produce, world-class wineries, growers markets, the world's most beautiful native forests and so on.

Maybe, long-term the coronavirus has done us a favour. Let's start re-evaluating our travel plans while we are in our currently locked-down situation.

René Blezer, Taupō.



Giving up

I agree with Peter Clapshaw (NZ Herald, March 18) about the repetitive requests for donations to charities.

I have received two within two months from the same charity and others addressed to my husband who passed away nearly four years ago. I have informed them about the error but they continue to keep sending their request to him regardless.

Needless to say, they get nothing.

P. Salvador, Hobsonville.



Language roots

I cannot let John Parlane's letter on Latin (NZ Herald, March 18) go unchallenged. Yes, English is a Germanic language but all Germanic languages come from Indo-European as does Latin.

Much, but by no means, all English vocabulary does come from Germanic roots but it is wrong to say that the structure is based on Old Germanic (whatever that was – the correct term is Old High German).

English has more or less given up its case system, which is something that German has not and German sentence structure is much closer to Classical Latin.

Latin cases are not that complex, there are only six and many students do enjoy the challenge of learning them and the other details of the language.

It is not for everyone but then neither is calculus which I studied but have never used.

Interestingly Mr Parlane's second sentence "most of the English words people actually use to make sentences are German-derived words" could not be further from the truth.

English, people, actually, use, sentences and German are all words derived from Latin. "Derived" itself comes from Latin via French.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.



Latin revival

John Parlane (NZ Herald, March 18) might be interested to know that there are now many more state non-selective schools teaching Latin in the UK than independent schools. "Classics For All" has introduced Latin, Greek, ancient history and classical civilisation into over 300 state primary schools and 400 state secondary schools, with around 50 per cent of these schools in areas of economic poverty with pupils of lower than average ability. On average, 18 per cent of pupils came from very low-income families. Despite facing disadvantage, 86 per cent achieved their expected levels in literacy at the end of Key Stage 2, compared to the national average of 75 per cent.

Latin does change with the times.

Robert Griffiths, Meadowbank.

Short & sweet

On tourists

Can we please stop letting in overseas travellers who have no family here? How can they realistically self-isolate for two weeks? Jan Hopkins, Glenfield.

On polio

Has everyone forgotten the polio epidemic of 1946-47? Three months of correspondence to all pupils, etc. No computers in those days. C M Scott, Wattle Downs.

On buying

I'm sure the people emptying supermarket shelves, if asked, would consider themselves smart. The same sort of "smart" frequently boasted of by Donald Trump and demonstrated by his attempt to buy a German company researching a vaccine for Covid-19. Shameless self-interest, in other words. Ron Hoares, Wellsford.

On cinema

The article about Auckland in the GoNZ series, left out perhaps the most classic one of them all - the Victoria Cinema in Devonport, which is the oldest cinema still operating in the southern hemisphere, and a true icon. Gretchen Leach, Devonport.

On Pike River

The amount spent on the Pike River mine recovery has now reached $47m with another $4m set aside for contingencies. Imagine what good that $51m would have done for the living in the areas of health, social welfare, education. Allan Hendry, Millwater.

On Latin

If Latin goes from NCEA, only private schools (and Auckland Grammar), providing alternatives to NCEA, will teach it. Now that is elitism. Dougal Blyth, Parnell.

On airport

Now that the company has decided not to pay shareholders the interim dividend which was due shortly, it is to be hoped it will use the funds thus saved to speed up urgent tarmac repairs while usage is low. Peter Clapshaw, Remuera.

On Australia

Ken Morehouse, Australia (NZ Herald, March 17). While we appreciate your interest in our Prime Minister, you can't have her. But thank you for Rod Emmerson. What would we do without him? His Tuesday cartoon on "social distancing" was a classic. Elizabeth Presland-Tack, Bayview.