In rural Auckland, Marco Canegallo is sore in his bones, short of breath, pain in his chest and nursing a fever.

It began on Friday. On Monday he rang Healthline. It took some hours before

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Long haul to safety

Getting through together

Helping, house by house

Do we have enough? Does anyone?

'I just want someone to listen'