The family of a woman who died with her newborn son at their West Auckland home are rallying to support her surviving six children.

Emerald Waiari Tai, 27, and her 3-day-old son Tanatui Samuels were found dead at the Kelston home where they lived on Monday.

Emergency services converged on the home at 9.30am but the pair had already passed away.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the deaths have been referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement

The Herald understands Tai may have suffered a medical event while close to her baby.

There is no suggestion that violence was involved in any way.

READ MORE:

• Kelston double death: Police rule out foul play in death of mum, newborn

• Two people dead in Kelston: Neighbours heard yelling, screaming before police arrived at house

• Tofi's last goodbye: Kelston student insisted on going to school he loved

• Boy, 15, dies after school rugby attack

Her mother Susan Faamoe last night revealed little Tanatui was Tai's seventh child.

She is now trying to raise funds to help the six surviving children.

The Herald has reached out to Tai's partner - also named Tanatui Samuels - but he has yet to respond.

"I am setting up this page to raise funds for her remaining six children who now have no mother," Faamoe wrote on the Givealittle page.

"This money will ensure they have enough to start again for their future."

Advertisement

According to her Facebook page Tai was from Opotiki and went to school in Tauranga.

She listed "full time mummy" as her current job but stated she had studied in the travel and tourism sector.



To donate to the Givealittle page - click here.

Friends and family were reeling from Tai's death and were posting tributes on social media.

"Fly high Emz n pepe u will always be remembered, was a pleasure spending a lil time with ur babies," one friend wrote.