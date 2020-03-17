A strong quake, magnitude 5.8, has hit off the coast of Samoa this morning.

The quake hit at 5.06am, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning System. It has now been revised down. It was about 10km deep and 216 km southwest of American Samoa's Tutuila Island.

There is no tsunami warning in place, but some areas may have experienced very strong shaking, according to the PTWS.

Locals are advised to be observant and exercise "normal caution" if they are near the ocean.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck this morning. Image / Earthquaketrack.com

More to come.