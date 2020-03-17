A Kiwi portaloo company has issued a warning to customers after reports some of their hand sanitiser and toilet roll holders have been targeted by thieves.

New Zealanders have been stocking up on essentials such as hand sanitiser and toilet paper following the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

Now there is a suggestion some Kiwis are stooping to new lows by targeting portaloos on building sites.

In an email to customers, Superloo Sanitation warned those with portaloos to keep an eye on their products after reports cleaning items from on-site portaloos had been the target of vandals.

Advertisement

"It has come to our attention that a very small amount of our Hand Sanitiser dispensers and Toilet Roll holders on construction sites have been a target for vandalism and theft of the products held within and it is with this in mind, that we write to inform you of this activity."

A Kiwi portaloo company has issued a warning to customers after reports some of their hand sanitiser and toilet roll holders have been targeted by thieves. Photo / Greg Bowker

The email said they would be monitoring the situation on a "case-by-case" basis and may charge for the repair of any damaged dispensers or missing products.

They suggest to customers to padlock the loos outside work hours.

Despite the email, a spokesperson from Superloo Sanitation told the Herald their message to customers was a warning, saying there is no hard evidence of any portaloo items being stolen.

"There has been no evidence of vandalism. It was more just a note to our customers to be wary because of what we are hearing in the media about stockpiling.

"It's not based on any proven incident but it's taking steps with our employees and customers kept in the loop and be a little wary of any potential attempt to stockpile given products are becoming hard to get hold of."

‌

In Australia, a legally blind woman who visited the supermarket with her guide dog says she had items stolen from her trolley by panic-buyers trying to stock up due to coronavirus.

Casey Hyde said panic-buyers are reaching a new low, revealing she had toilet paper taken from her trolley.

Advertisement

Hyde urged shoppers to think about the disadvantaged while stocking up on groceries.

"Because we can't see, people behind us are actually stealing our toilet rolls because they're panicking," she told Nine News.

"Please consider other people who are disadvantaged because we can't get food because we don't have cars."