Rainbow's End is the latest entertainment operator to close its doors as it does its bit to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The South Auckland amusement park did not open today and will remain closed until it gets further instruction from the Ministry of Health later this week.

Kia ora Rainbow’s End community Due to the March 16th government announcement about the preventative measures for... Posted by Rainbow's End on Monday, 16 March 2020

In a statement on its website, Rainbow's End said it was taking the precaution in line with the Government advice around social isolation, and that mass gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff is our priority and we will take all necessary precautions and follow the advice of the Ministry of Health to ensure their continued welfare," the statement said.

Its closure follows that of other overseas operators, including Disneyland in the US, which has closed for a month, from Saturday until the end of the month, stating it was due to an "abundance of caution".

SeaWorld, Legoland and Universal Studios in the US have also closed.

It is the first time Disneyland has closed since the 2001 terror attacks.

Meanwhile Dreamworld, MovieWorld and Universal Studios in Australia remain open.

