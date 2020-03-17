A mother of two young children is worried that they may have been exposed to Covid-19 at a medical clinic in an Auckland city fringe suburb on Monday.

This comes as the director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed three new cases, taking the number of people tested positive for coronavirus in New Zealand to 11.

The new cases Bloomfield confirmed are in Wellington and Dunedin.

The woman, whose 3-year-old daughter and 2-month-old son are down with a cold and cough, had gone to see their family doctor.

They were seated next to a patient who was coughing and after about an hour's wait, went in to see the doctor just before them.

When it was their turn to see the doctor, the mother was told by the doctor that the man and another patient at the clinic were being tested for Covid-19.

"It was just late morning but the clinic stopped taking any more patients at that stage and closed its doors," said the mother, who did not want to be named.

Although they lived with her elderly parents, aged in their 60s, the woman said they were keeping to the self-isolation rules and staying mainly in their rooms.

"Of course I am deeply concerned that we may have been exposed to the virus," she said.

Her husband is a police officer and she fears that if they were indeed exposed, then there was potential that he could also pass on the disease to the community.

"There are signs all over the clinic saying not to come in if you have recently travelled overseas and have symptoms," she said.

"I'm just so angry that some people just don't read them and put others at risk."

The Herald has not been able to reach the clinic for comment.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman too would not comment on the case, saying it would only talk about positive Covid-19 cases.

"Our approach is to provide detail on positive cases, not on those being tested," she said.

"There are a large number of people tested each day - the vast majority of which are negative."

So far, about 7200 people have died from Covid-19, from more than 182,400 confirmed cases in 162 countries and territories.

New Zealand has 11 confirmed cases of the virus but has yet to have any community transmission.