The owner of a rural Canterbury bar, popular with tourists and day-trippers, says the coronavirus scare is starting to bite, already laying off staff and cutting back hours.

The Coalgate Tavern, near Darfield some 60km west of Christchurch, says business is already suffering, with New Zealand now having eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 and tight border controls coming into effect earlier this week.

The South Island also has its first confirmed case of the virus - a traveller who landed at Christchurch Airport before driving a rental car to Queenstown.

Coalgate Tavern can be a popular watering hole for travellers as they make their way south.

At the weekend, the pub posted a sign at its door asking people to "STOP".

It read, "Due to the coronavirus, overseas visitors or travellers are not welcome in the establishment. Thank you."

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton said the sign sent the wrong message but Coalgate Tavern owner Steve Joy today said it's been taken down and replaced with official Ministry of Health advice.

He apologised for any offence caused by what was simply bad wording.

"It could've come across as offensive and we don't want to be like that to customers," Joy told the Herald today.

"There was nothing intended. We didn't know how to word it at the time. It was up Saturday and Sunday, and came down yesterday."

The tavern has sanitiser bottles for patrons and for staff behind the bar. They're constantly cleaning inside the bar and the kitchen is, as always, spotless, Joy said.

After a crunch staff meeting on Sunday, Joy said he had to take the tough decision to "lay a couple of people off, reduced hours of other people" and reduce stock levels.

"We're feeling the effects of it," Joy admitted.

"It's not a very pleasant time at the moment. We're doing everything possible. We can't do any more. And we're suffering."