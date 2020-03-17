COMMENT

Amidst the extensive discussion about e-scooter regulation there's a failure to address an issue that affects thousands of non e-scooter users every day – e-scooter etiquette.

Yes, enforce a strict helmet regulation on e-scooters;

Don't just dump the scooter where you get off

Remember you can't be heard

Be especially careful around dog walkers

Have respect for slow walkers and older people

