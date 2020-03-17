On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Amidst the extensive discussion about e-scooter regulation there's a failure to address an issue that affects thousands of non e-scooter users every day – e-scooter etiquette.
Yes, enforce a strict helmet regulation on e-scooters;yes, it's ridiculous they aren't mandated to use cycle lanes; yes, set speed limits when they are on the footpath; yes, make a decision about whether they can travel on the road and if so at what speed and under what conditions.
But let's, for heavens sake, get some common sense around etiquette, not just rules.
As a side commentary, it's interesting how many young people choose scooters over walking – on that basis, it's tempting to infer they're not taking cars off the road, given the common user is probably more likely to have taken the bus or walked.
I hope we're not breeding a generation of people who think half a kilometre is too far to walk and an e-scooter becomes the default choice over Shanks' Pony (most of those under 40 of course will never have heard of Shanks' Pony – it means legs).
But back to etiquette. Here's some basic tips for e-scooter users to endear yourself to the rest of the population:
When you're on a busy footpath coming up behind someone, don't give them a fright so that they pull a hamstring by suddenly trying to get out of your way.
If it's a packed footpath, you're not going to be able to go faster than the crowd in front of you, so get off and walk until the coast is clear.
Be especially careful around dog walkers
Dogs often bolt when frightened. Suddenly having a silent monster come up behind (inevitably most scooters are taller than most dogs, especially in the city where small dogs are common) can cause a dog to suddenly change direction, trip its owner over or bolt ahead causing disruption to other pedestrians.
Have respect for slow walkers and older people
Not everyone moves at the pace that you do. Some people have trouble with their mobility. Accept that the speed they walk at is the price of riding an e-scooter on the footpath.
And if you don't like that – then walk!
• Michelle Boag is a resident of Auckland Central.