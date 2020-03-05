COMMENT:

E-scooter and e-bike operators should be relatively happy with a long-awaited discussion paper released by Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter this morning.

The "Accessible Streets" document, which will help shape pending law changes, takes a relatively light touch.

The document suggests low-powered (under 300 watts and narrower than 75cm) vehicles can stay on footpaths, albeit with a speed limit of 15km/h (most e-scooters and e-bikes can hit a top speed of around double that). It says there should be "courteous" behaviour.

Safety campaigner Lance Wiggs said he was not happy with the 15km/h speed limit, but he did note that local authorities would get the new power to lower it.

The document says helmets should stay compulsory for bikes, but remain recommended but not obligatory for e-scooters - which have so far racked up more than $6.2 million in ACC costs since October 2018 when the first ride-share operator, Lime, launched in NZ, including at least 99 concussion or brain injuries and 125 dental injuries.

"I'd like to see consistency in helmet laws - and removal of the mandated requirement," said Wiggs, who opposes compulsory helmets on bikes, citing studies that they say they promote more dangerous behaviour by drivers.

Accessible Streets also suggests an update to the law so that e-scooter riders can legally travel in all cycleways. Up until now, the practice has been technically illegal, if not enforced.

A recent International Transport Forum report said intoxication was a significant factor in traumatic e-scooter injuries. It recommended e-scooters and e-bikes be subject to the same drink-drive laws as other vehicles.

Accessible Streets does not address that issue, although Auckland Council managers recently told the Herald they had an app-based test in the works to stop - or at least make it harder - for intoxicated people to unlock rideshare e-scooters.

The ITF also recommended against per-minute pricing for e-scooters and e-bikes, which it said incentivised riders to run red lights and speed. Accessible Streets doesn't touch that on that issue.

The document does propose a series of road-rule changes to:

• Allow cycles and transport devices to travel straight ahead from a left-turn lane.

• Allow cycles and transport devices to carefully pass slow-moving vehicles on the left, unless a motor vehicle is indicating a left turn.

• Give cycles and buses priority over turning traffic when they're travelling through an intersection in a separated lane.

• Give priority to footpath, shared path and cycle path users over turning traffic where the necessary traffic control devices are installed.

Rideshare e-scooter operators have been approached for comment. Although the document is generally favourable, one issue they are likely to pick up on is the 300-watt definition for a low-per vehicle able to travel on footpaths.

The new, larger Segway Ninebot Max - a favourite with e-scooter operators - has a 350-watt electric engine.

However, that definition is something that could be tweaked after the discussion phase, which begins today.

"Overall this seems to be about codifying existing behaviour rather than allowing new behaviour," Wiggs said.

"So it's a big step in the right direction, and will promote a healthy - and perhaps unhealthy - discussion."

The report can be read, and submissions made, online here.