Passengers on a luxury cruise ship that's docked in Auckland this morning will be allowed to disembark, despite cruises being banned from New Zealand for months.

Concerned Aucklanders spotted the Silver Muse at the port this morning. The Silversea Cruises vessel is on a two-week journey from Sydney to Auckland, ending early today.

Journeys on the 600-passenger, 400-crew luxury cruise Silver Muse ship can cost around $1000 a day. The ship has already visited Melbourne, Burnie, Hobart, Dunedin's Port Chalmers, Lyttelton and Picton.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Saturday tough new travel restrictions, including asking all cruise ships not to visit from New Zealand until June 30.

However PoAL has clarified that ships already in New Zealand waters at the time of the announcement would not be banned.

The Silver Muse and another four ships that had been in NZ territorial waters at the time of the ban would be allowed to berth, ports spokesman Matthew Ball said.

All the Silver Muse's passengers would be disembarking this morning, and would go through the normal Customs and Ministry for Primary Industries processing, he said.

Ball was not aware of whether those passengers staying in New Zealand would be required to self-isolate, like those coming through airports.

Other ships including the Ruby Princess and the Golden Princess had cut short their New Zealand journeys and returned to Australia, while on Monday morning the small luxury ship Le Laperouse docked in Wellington, letting off its passengers instead of taking them to Auckland.

Ball said this afternoon at 4pm the MS Bremen would disembark its passengers at Auckland, and tomorrow an Azamara cruise would drop all passengers off here. On March 19 the MS Noordam, sitting empty in Tauranga, would arrive in Auckland.

A further 30 ships due before June 30 - the end of the financial year - had cancelled their visits. Ball said it wasn't clear what would happen after that date.

"We also have extra restrictions on crews - they're getting no shore leave at the moment. That makes it easier for us, we can focus on freight which is the most important thing at the moment to make sure Auckland [can get what it needs].

Silversea has cancelled a number of cruises for 30 days, following the lead of other cruise lines including Royal Caribbean and Princess Cruises.