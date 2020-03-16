Working from home, self-isolation and cancelled events - social distancing is necessary to stop the spread of the Coronavirus but it is devastating for small businesses.

New Zealand's restaurants and smaller retailers have already felt the devastating hit as tourist numbers plummet and foot traffic drops.

In Auckland central businesses are reeling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak with some reporting business dropping by 90 per cent.

Restaurants and hospitality businesses are losing about $6 million per week, and the figure is expected to rise, according to the Restaurant Association.

Advertisement

As of this morning, New Zealand had eight confirmed coronavirus cases.

So what can you do to help businesses survive without flouting all of the recommendations to stay safe?

Shop online

You might not be able to make it into your favourite store or restaurant but you can still support them.

Many businesses have an online component and an increasing number of restaurants are offering takeaway options - or you can find them on Uber Eats.

Self-isolating? Use some time to find NZ made goodies and order them online. Photo / Chia Sisters

Self-isolating customers using Uber Eats can leave instructions for the driver to leave their food at the door.

Shop Local

When you can use smaller local pharmacies.

Advertisement

You will be supporting an independently owned, and no doubt struggling, business and you might find a new favorite pharmacist or local hand sanitiser brand.

Use Discounts

Many businesses that are hurting are offering discounts to increase foot traffic and keep their stores afloat.

Check out websites such as GrabOne to see what is on offer - even if it is for a deal in six months' time.

Any money you spend today can help someone remain in business and you can enjoy the goods or services at a later date.

Buy New Zealand made

It's a great time to support small local businesses and avoid big busier chains by shopping local and buying NZ made.

Search online for local alternatives to your usual favourites and give them a go.

Take a Staycation

Overseas travel is out but if you are healthy there is no reason you can't book a bach for a weekend.

With an all-time low in tourist numbers, there are plenty of great deals on holidays at home - with no 14-day self-isolation on your return.

Companies such as Bachcare NZ urged home-owners registered with them to lower rates to attract local holidaymakers.

Bach owners were also encouraged to become pet-friendly, add WiFi to baches and increase the dates the bach is available.

They were also urged to provide sufficient cleaning equipment to those that manage the property, to further "mitigate the risk of further spreading coronavirus".