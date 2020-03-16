Police are searching for a fleeing driver who failed to stop for officers this morning and ran towards a house in rural Waikato.

The speeding driver failed to stop for police at about 10.30am today on SH26 in Eureka.

Officers found his car dumped a short time later and police dogs tracked the man's scent to a nearby property where they discovered cannabis and a firearm, a police media spokesperson said.

Police are still looking for the driver.

The people at the property are assisting police with their inquiries. It is unknown at this stage whether the man has links with the address.

