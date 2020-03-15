A strong earthquake has struck near northern Canterbury early this morning.

The 5.1 magnitude quake hit just before 4.30am, about 10km north-west of Culverden.

GeoNet, who initially said it was a 4.9 magnitude event, said it happened at a depth of 10km.

READ MORE:

• Widely felt 5.4 earthquake breaks GeoNet record

• Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits near Christchurch

• Widely felt 5.4 earthquake breaks GeoNet record

• 5.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Gisborne

Advertisement

An alert on Twitter said the quake was causing strong shaking near Culverden at 4.30am.

Hundreds of people have reported feeling it - including those in Christchurch.

M4.9 quake causing strong shaking near Culverden https://t.co/wSgVqNvCXU — GeoNet (@geonet) March 15, 2020

Just before 6.30am, 679 people had checked in on GeoNet's "felt report" page; with three people reporting it felt "extreme" where they were.

There are no reports of damage at this stage.