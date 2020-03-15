Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is looking at her deportation powers and warns travellers they must self-isolate to help contain coronavirus in New Zealand.

Ardern spoke to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB in an extended 30-minute interview on coronavirus this morning.

Reports that travellers arriving in the country are not being properly checked on arrival at the airport were put to the Prime Minister by Hosking.

She responded by reiterating that people must self-isolate on arrival and confirmed that those travellers would be regularly checked by health authorities.

"I am looking at my deportation powers. I am taking this very seriously."

She reiterated her stance on people arriving in New Zealand that "they must self-isolate" or they would be quarantined.

Ardern also said she was in close contact with the Reserve Bank, which is due to make an announcement this morning.

On schools not being cancelled at this point, Ardern said New Zealand was not at that stage yet and was basing her decisions on international and scientific advice.

Ardern said more advice would be released early this week on large public gatherings.

She said we now had the capacity to carry out 1500 tests per day.

On business and the economy, Ardern said we could take a massive hit right now - but that another big hit could be expected in the future, given the ongoing situation.

Ardern advised people should "call your bank ASAP" and IRD, if needed, as there were options available for those who needed help during this time.

Asked if she believed she and her Government believed, hand on heart, that they could handle things at this time, the Prime Minister did not hesitate when answering.

"Of course. Everything we've done thus far...we're not afraid to be world-first, we're not afraid to make those decisions on New Zealanders' behalf."

She also touched on the Government's multi-billion dollar package - details of which are due to be fleshed out today. It aims to keep workers in jobs, businesses afloat and the healthcare system properly resourced and helping society's most vulnerable.

The eighth Covid-19 case in New Zealand was officially confirmed yesterday, after a Danish tourist in her 30s touched down in Auckland via Doha on March 10.

She then flew on a Jetstar flight to Christchurch before driving to Queenstown, where she is now in hospital after becoming ill.

The seventh coronavirus case was also confirmed by health authorities yesterday - a man from Australia who arrived in Wellington on Saturday morning from Brisbane on an Air New Zealand flight.

Authorities said he was now in self-isolation with his partner and another family member. He is not in hospital.

As of 7am, the latest figures show that almost 160,000 people around the world have been infected. The death toll is now just past 6000.

There have been no deaths in New Zealand to date.