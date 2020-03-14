The Government's new travel restrictions will hurt the economy but could stop a pandemic overwhelming the country, disease experts say.

Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday that from midnight Sunday almost all travellers would have to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in New Zealand.

Most Pacific Islands are excluded from the restrictions.

All cruise ships were also being asked not to come to New Zealand until June 30, the Prime Minister said.

New Zealand has six confirmed cases of Covid-19 but has not yet seen any confirmed community transmission.

It's expected the new restrictions will have major repercussions for Kiwis' jobs and the economy, making a recession all but inevitable.

But the tradeoff is a much worse situation, according to infectious disease experts. They've uniformly praised the move, which gives us some of the toughest travel restrictions in the world.

Professor Michael Baker, Department of Public Health, University of Otago, Wellington, said the entire health sector would welcome the news.

"The alternative is a very different scenario for New Zealand where we would at a certain point have a pandemic wash over the whole country and potentially infect quite a high proportion of people."

Some of those people would be serious ill - and the health system would not cope, especially when it came to treating pneumonia and intensive-care cases. Overseas that was becoming obvious in places like Italy.

The alternative to the travel restrictions was letting a pandemic "wash over" the country, Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says. Photo / File

"Really this is new for all of us. No one alive today has experienced a pandemic on this scale so we are just not used to it," Baker said.

"Anyone looking ahead at what could happen, what we're trying to avoid would appreciate that the Government is really doing everything it can to prevent that scenario."

The self-isolation rules related to the "keep it out" phase of pandemic management, but Baker hoped there would be further announcements regarding how to "stamp it out" shortly.

That included upping New Zealand's ability to test for the virus, identifying cases so they could be isolated, and very swift effective follow-ups of contacts so they could be quarantined.

"The world is splitting now into countries that have not contained this virus ... and a small group of countries that have successfully contained Covid-19." That included Singapore and Taiwan and possibly South Korea and Japan.

"New Zealand really wants to be among those countries that have contained this pandemic," Baker said.

"It will require obvious huge national commitment and I'm really impressed that the Government is making these tough decisions now to contain this infection ... Hopefully the whole nation will get behind that move."

Auckland Unversity microbiologist Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles says letting the virus take hold will hurt more than the economic impact of travel restrictions. Photo / File

Infectious diseases expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles told the Science Media Centre the restrictions would hurt the economy - but letting the virus take hold here would hurt more.

The move was exactly what was needed to limit the spread of the virus in New Zealand and the Pacific, Wiles said. Now the country needed to start preparing for how long those measures could be in place.

"As Professor Sir Robert Anderson, Chief Scientist to the UK Ministry of Defence, wrote in The Lancet just a few days ago, we mustn't stop doing what needs to be done too early just 'to mitigate economic impact'.

"Until a vaccine is ready, and that could take one to two years, we are all susceptible to this virus. If we turn our back for a minute, we'll could find ourselves in the position of countries like Italy."