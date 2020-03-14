I write as a person of Christian faith in answer to Chris Elias (Letters, March 8). He made the statement that "he suspected all Christians are opponents of euthanasia". He is completely wrong. As a strong public supporter of the EOLC Act, I have fellow Christians continually coming up to me expressing support. In Australia and Britain, polls have repeatedly shown majority support similar to the general community support. We have had only one study in NZ which was from Auckland University (2015): extremely religious/very religious (41 per cent for and 58 per cent against); slightly/moderately religious (81 per cent for, 18 per cent against). Many Christian leaders such as Bishop Tutu and Lord Carey are strong supporters.

It is easy for the public to think that all Christians oppose because of very active fundamental groups and also the strong stance that the Catholic church hierarchy has taken. These groups are also strong participants in Right to Life, Family First and other opponent organisations. However, it is extremely difficult to find any biblical basis for their strong assertions.

Suffice to say, many Christians support medically assisted dying.

Jack Havill, Hamilton

Support for free will to die

As a Christian it seems to me that without the God-given gift of free will, we become someone else's slave.

If a person prefers to be dead for reasons beyond redeemable depression by enacting a prohibiting law, you have taken their free will from them. Jesus hasn't given me any right to take that gift away.

For me, the question is about honouring the right for all of free will, a greater issue than attempting to judge euthanasia.

This Christian's vote is then a yes for maintenance of the freedom of choice. Each person remains responsible for their own life/death choices. Judgement is not the realm of the created. The Government may choose to remove free will choice in consideration of the greater good. They are also liable for the protection of citizens in regard to any legislation they enact. This is today's system and I am grateful to be living under it.

Graham Yearsley, Whitford

Chilling, 'beautiful' deaths

Responding to my point that we should not turn doctors into killers, Chris Elias says that, if he were to "help a good friend die with dignity", he would call himself "humanitarian". However, under End of Life Choice, willing doctors will kill strangers and be paid for it — very different from a final act of love for a good friend. Ann David's latest promotion of institutionalised euthanasia quotes from a report out of Washington State that says "all deaths went very well", even "beautifully". I have seldom read anything so chilling.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt

Virus debt issues

Regarding the possible economic impact of the Covid-19 virus. What is different from the past is that Kiwi households are up to their nostrils in debt. The Government books are looking alright but the private and agricultural areas are not.

A considerable part of that is because New Zealanders have not used the drop in interest rates for paying off debt but to increase their loans and spend it on goods. As an example, I give you that Whakatāne boatbuilders Surtees and Extreme have experienced stellar years, with exponential sales and growth in 2018/2019.

Covid-19 will affect cashflow. This may mean there is not enough money to pay the wages or service the loans — so call in the Government! If the Government comes to the rescue then poor business decision-making and blowing up your balance sheet by buying the latest model ute will be rewarded by wage subsidies and delaying tax payments.

If the Government comes to the rescue, then helicopter money for every taxpayer is the only righteous measure they can do.

Peter Minten, Whakatāne