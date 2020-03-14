A major police operation is unfolding in Central Otago where an offender is understood to have stolen a police car after pointing a firearm at an officer.

The offender is understood to have abandoned the police car and carjacked a motorist near Roxburgh.

The armed offenders squad (AOS) have been deployed to the Cromwell and Alexandra area.

Some of the AOS deployed are from Queenstown and the ODT understands helicopters are part of the operation.

Witness Emily Cannan said she witnessed a silver car speeding past Tarras about 7pm with police hot in pursuit.

The area near Cromwell was teeming with police and firefighters and there were several fires on the hillside.

There were up to 40 firefighters in the area and multiple police cars.

A police media spokeswoman said police were looking for a "vehicle of interest" but had no further information on the incident.