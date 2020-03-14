Air New Zealand is being accused of charging five times the normal rate for flights from Melbourne to Wellington for people wanting to arrive before the new travel rules kick in.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon that effective from midnight Sunday, all travellers except those coming from the Pacific Islands, will have to isolate for 14 days on their arrival to New Zealand.

A passenger who wanted to book a flight to return to New Zealand tomorrow found the tickets priced at $1612 for an economy seat, while the rate on Monday was just $368.

"I find it absolutely appalling that when trying to find a return flight home to New Zealand from Melbourne, after these new travel restrictions from Jacinda Ardern of isolation for 14 days if you arrive after midnight on Sunday," Andrew Elliot commented on the Air NZ site.

"You guys as the national carrier wick your prices up 5X what it would normally cost. Absolutely shocking behaviour."

An Air NZ spokesman said the team was looking into the situation to ensure fares remained reasonable.

"As you will understand, flights are extremely full tomorrow," the spokesman said.