Four men have been charged in connection with the death of a prisoner inside Paremoremo Prison on March 5.

The two 20-year-olds, a 23-year-old and a 39-year-old are due to appear at the North Shore District Court via audio visual link on 19 March.

Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitematā Police, said they all have been jointly charged with muder.

"Police are unable to comment further as this matter is now before the Court," Sutton said in a statement.

The inmate died after being allegedly attacked in the prison yard mid-afternoon.