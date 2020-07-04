Private centre, home-based care, playcentre, kindergarten…the world of early childhood education is a complex and often expensive minefield. No wonder parents and caregivers are overwhelmed when it comes to the best options for under 5s.

Where my career started

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

My day-to-day life

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Value of being a teacher

How to find the right centre

When is too early for childcare?

Teachers' pay parity

The series