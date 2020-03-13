EDITORIAL

There is much to be concerned about as the world winces at the onslaught of a coronavirus pandemic - but, for the vast majority of us who are in good health, there is so much to be grateful for.

As an example, Auckland is blessed with an abundance of green space with more than 4000 parks. It's said, if we visited a new one each day, it would take more than 10 years to get to them all.

There's ample space for everyone, without a chance of contact with coronavirus or any other bug.

Across New Zealand, Google allows us to instantly see where the nearest parks are. You may be surprised just how many are nearby, which you weren't even aware of.

Flynn Rooney, aged 4, leads the way through Stancich Reserve in Northcote.

The diversity on offer is staggering - native birdlife, ancient forests, dog walking, bike tracks, sea views, volcanic cones, beaches and rocks, boardwalks over the sea and playgrounds.

Parks Week, which ends on March 15, is held across New Zealand each year to encourage us to get out into nature.

Access to green space is proven to be good for your physical and mental wellbeing; enhance the ability to cope with and recover from illness and injury and help to reduce the risk of chronic disease; and build stronger and connected communities by providing places where people can share their appreciation.

Ten minutes of walking can ease stress, tension, anger, fatigue and confusion.

But you don't have to be an Emeritus Professor in biochemistry or humanities to understand there's something special about parks — the joy is there to taste in the fresh air.