Eric Ara Mete pleads guilty to murder of Whanganui woman Lorna-Anne Marie Thompson

The man accused of murdering Whanganui woman Lorna-Anne Marie Thompson has changed his plea to guilty.

Eric Ara Mete, 51, pleaded guilty in the High Court at Whanganui on Thursday to murdering his partner Lorna-Anne Marie Thompson on or before April 6, 2019, Stuff reported.

In September 2019 Mete pleaded not guilty and had been remanded for trial in September 2020.

Mete is the brother of Labour list MP Kiri Allan.

Thompson, 41, was found dead in April 2019 at her home above a shop on the corner of Ingestre St and Victoria Ave.

Stuff reported that at Thursday's appearance Mete's defence lawyer Debbie Goodlet​ asked for a mental health report, as well as a direction for restorative justice between Mete and Thompson's family to be explored.

Justice Francis Cooke gave Mete a first strike warning for violent offenders and kept him in custody until May for sentencing.