Power has been cut to more than 94,000 homes in the Wellington and Wairarapa regions after an explosion at a Lower Hutt sub-station.

Trains have been halted and residents are being asked to conserve water and to not flush the toilet.

The power outage began just before 8.20am and Transpower said shortly before 10am that power restoration was now "well underway".

"People should be getting power back on progressively through the region."

Metlink has confirmed replacement bus services are now up and running to cover the suspended Hutt rail line.

Wellington Electricity spokesperson Dave Mulligan said an issue at a Transpower substation has cut power to 63,000 properties across Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and parts of the Wairarapa.

Another 31,000 customers are also affected in the Wairarapa, Powerco said.

Transpower says it could take an hour for power to be restored "although it might take a little longer for Wellington Electricity and Powerco to reconnect everyone".

Hutt Valley and Wairarapa Outage Update # 1 Kia ora Hutt Valley and Wairarapa. Crews are on site at Haywards and we now... Posted by Transpower NZ on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Wellington Water said the outage was affecting drinking water and wastewater pump stations and treatment plants across the wider Wellington region and Wairarapa.

"We are asking people to reduce their water use and to avoid flushing the toilet until the power is returned."

Traffic lights are not working on State Highway 2.

SH2 UPPER HUTT - TRAFFIC SIGNALS FAULT – 8:45AM

Traffic signals on #SH2 Upper Hutt at the intersection with Gibbon Street are in fault. Please take extra care and apply give way rules. pic.twitter.com/R4dxGsOiCe — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) March 11, 2020

All trains running on the Hutt line are suspended due to a "citywide blackout", Metlink said.

HVL/MEL/WRL: Due to a citywide blackout services on the Hutt Valley Line are suspended until further notice https://t.co/ouqdvhzc5D — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) March 11, 2020

Services departing form Wellington railway station are also affected.

"Some services are being held at stations until they can be given verbal consent from Train Control to pass the signals that are having issues," Metlink said.

"Maintainers are en route to assess the issue and isolate the points systems along the Hutt Valley Line.

"Services departing from Wellington to Melling, Upper Hutt and Masterton are suspended until further notice.

"We are attempting to source bus replacements to run on the Hutt Valley Line between Wellington and Upper Hutt."

Hmm smoke coming from the Haywards Substation… That might explain the no power!! — Chris Tock (@tockly) March 11, 2020

Does anyone know what's going on with the buses in Wellington? I know the app is down because of the blackout but half the buses just seem to not be turning up — Cass Gray (@cassjadegray) March 11, 2020

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a member of the public reported smoke coming from the substation in Lower Hutt just before 8.20am.

It was later confirmed there had been a small explosion in a switchyard, which had cut power across Hutt Valley, Wairarapa and even parts of Wellington, she said.

There was no reports of injuries.