A second crash is causing traffic delays in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel this morning.

Road authorities say a crash is blocking the right lane inside the tunnel heading southbound.

It comes about an hour after an earlier crash in the same lane but just outside of the tunnel before the Maioro St off-ramp.

Motorists heading to the Auckland International Airport and domestic terminal are being warned to expect delays as a result.

In the earlier crash, about 8.30am, a traffic camera shows it involved a truck and at least one car.

A person could be seen standing just to the side near the barrier.

The NZ Transport Agency said at 8.30am that the crash blocked the right lane just after the tunnel heading southbound.

The crash will cause delays for motorists heading to Auckland Airport.