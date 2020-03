The body of Jaden Chhayrann, the teenager who was swept away at Waihī Beach last month, has been found on Whiritoa Beach.

Police found a body on Whiritoa Beach on March 1 and today confirmed that it was 17-year-old Chhayrann.

The Melville High School student had been on a geography trip when he got into trouble at Waihī Beach about 12.40pm on February 21.

The boy reportedly got caught in a rip. He had been part of a group swimming in the area.