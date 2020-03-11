Two people are injured, one critically, after a crash in Taupō this morning.

The crash happened on Poihipi Rd 1km out of the Taupō township about 7am, a police spokeswoman said.

Fire, ambulance and police were on the scene between Oruanui and Tukairangi Rds, she said.

One person is currently trapped in one of the vehicles and is believed to be critically injured, she said.

Another is thought to be seriously injured.

Police have closed the road and diversions were in place, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulance were on the scene and two rescue helicopters were on the way.

More to come.