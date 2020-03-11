Two people have been injured, one critically, and a vehicle stolen from the scene after a crash near Taupō this morning.

The crash happened on Poihipi Rd 1km out of the Taupō township about 7am, a police spokeswoman said. Fire, ambulance and police were on the scene between Oruanui and Tukairangi Rds, she said.

One person was trapped in one of the vehicles and was critically injured, she said.

Another was seriously injured.

Police have closed the road and diversions were in place, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two people had been flown to Waikato Hospital.

She said two ambulances and two helicopters had been at the scene.

Police also confirmed a vehicle was stolen from the crash scene. Officers were trying to confirm the circumstances around the incident.