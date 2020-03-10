Police want to speak to people who witnessed a man getting seriously injured in Christchurch city centre nearly two weeks ago.

An ambulance was called to the corner of Cashel and High Sts at 3.33am on Saturday February 29 where the man was found with serious head injuries.

A police spokesperson said they were working to establish the circumstances of the incident and had spoken to a number of people.

"However, we know there are others who are yet to speak to us."

Police were seeking the individuals who assisted the ambulance on the night, and a man shown in CCTV footage in the area.

Police are wanting to speak to this man shown in CCTV footage in the area. Photo / Supplied

"We believe these people may have valuable information that would assist with our inquiries."

Anyone who witnessed this incident is urged to get in touch by phoning 105

and quoting file number 200309/5599.