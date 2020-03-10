A man found dead at a "gentleman's club" in Epsom this morning has still not been identified and police are looking for his family.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City Police, said enquiries were continuing after the man was found dead outside the "Club 574 Gentlemen's Club" at 574 Manukau Rd.

"Police were called to the premises just after midnight and while making enquiries at the address discovered the deceased man," Baldwin said.

"Detectives have initiated a number of enquiries today as we seek to establish the circumstances which have led to this man's death."

The property at 574 Manukau Rd, Epsom, where a man was found dead just after midnight by a member of the public. Photo / Ben Leahy

A scene exam began this morning and would continue for several days. Officers would be going door to door in the area to seek more information, he said.

They would also be looking for CCTV footage.

"The investigation is in its infancy and it is hoped that a post-mortem examination can be commenced tomorrow.

"We are still working to confirm the man's identity and locate next-of-kin."

A local business owner earlier told the house was reportedly home to Auckland's oldest brothel.

*Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team on 09 524 1921 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.