A person is in a critical condition after an incident on a farm in the Otorohanga District.

It is understood the person was injured after falling from a horse.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to an incident on a farm in Wharepuhunga at 11.31am today.

One ambulance had been dispatched and the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter is also in attendance.

They were treating one person in a critical condition.