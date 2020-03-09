A sub tropical low will flirt with northern New Zealand this weekend, while a tropical cyclone may follow in its path.

Showers and scattered rain moved across the Upper North Island yesterday with between 2mm and up to 20mm hitting many areas.

More wet weather is predicted this week, according to weatherwatch.co.nz

"Totals varied but generally fell within the forecast of a few mm up to 15, maybe 20," forecaster Philip Duncan said.

Parched rain gauges across the North Island welcomed rain overnight. The front is now mostly moved off to the east, but western areas will continue to see showers for most of the day https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/a25CKnlttV — MetService (@MetService) March 9, 2020

"However it's fair to say many had less than 2mm recorded too, meaning follow up rain is needed – and more is coming, at least in the form of showers.

"Monday's showers were, for some, very slow moving – allowing moisture to soak into the ground."

Rainfall accumulated in the 24 hours up to Monday, March 9 at 2.25pm. Image / Weatherwatch.co.nz

A 5 day accumulated rainfall graphic between Tuesday and Sunday. Image / Weatherwatch.co.nz

Accumulated 24 hour rainfall forecasted for 7am Wednesday. Image / Weatherwatch.co.nz

However, it wasn't quite drought-reversing but was enough rain to give plants and lawns a burst and green up pastures.

"In particular the kikuyu grass is expected to start growing quite quickly even with just a few mm falling."

This weekend and early next week a sub-tropical low will "flirt" with northern NZ, Duncan said.

"With so much high pressure over much of New Zealand this weekend the high is the dominant force and could expand and keep this sub-tropical low north of New Zealand, or at sea.

"A tropical cyclone may be following after as well, around March 19, plus or minus a few days. It's unclear if this could also bring rain or miss NZ, so worth monitoring."