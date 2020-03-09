A rescue operation is underway at Waipū Cove after four pygmy killer whales stranded on the beach last night.

DoC spokeswoman Abi Monteith said four pygmy whales stranded on the beach last night and efforts were made to refloat them.

She said one of the whales had to be euthanised but rescuers managed to refloat the other three.

However, Monteith said, one of the whales restranded again this morning, near the Waipū Cove Surf Club, Northland's East Coast south of Whangārei, and she expected the other two to head back on to the beach as well.

She said with high tide at 8.30am it was hoped the stranded whale could be refloated and sent back out to sea before the other two beached.

Monteith said rescuers have enough people on the beach and do not need any more assistance.

The stranding came on the same day as a Cuveir's beaked whale stranded on the beach at Whananaki, also on Northland's east coast.

The whale died but the stranding became a natural history lesson for pupils at Whananaki School who learned a lot about whales and strandings during the rescue operation.

Ten pygmy killer whales stranded on Ninety Mile Beach in November 2018, with two having to be euthanised