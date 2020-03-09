The best friend of the motorcyclist killed in an accident near Cardrona last week has described him as a "fun-loving and humorous man with a big heart".

Cassandra Watson met Matthew Clark, 44, at the Albert Town campground where he lived and said he had been her best friend for many years.

READ MORE:

• Motorcyclist killed in crash near Wanaka

• Police attend fatal crash near Cardrona

• Dying motorcyclists often older with more cash and time on their hands

• Off-duty police officer discovered motorcyclist killed in Lindis Pass

She said Clark was returning from McDonald's in Queenstown on Thursday when the accident happened north of Cardrona township, between Branch Creek and Tuohys Gully Rds, near where the Rhythm and Alps festival is held.

Advertisement

Matthew Clark was described as fun-loving and humorous man with a big heart. Photo / ODT

Police were notified of the accident at 7.30am on Friday.

Watson said Clark was a keen motorcyclist who enjoyed riding his Yamaha open class sport bike, or superbike, particularly at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell.

She said his caravan had been full of toy cars and motorbikes and half a storage lockup was also full of his toys.

The toys would be donated to Wanaka's National Transport and Toy Museum, she said.

Clark was originally from Auckland but had lived in the Wanaka area for more than 20 years and was working as a landscape gardener.

Police have asked for anyone who may have witnessed a black motorcycle being ridden at excessive speed on Cardrona Valley Rd between Thursday evening and Friday morning to contact the Wanaka police station.