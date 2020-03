Motorists heading to the airport should expect delays after a crash on State Highway 20.

The crash took place on the southbound lanes on George Bolt Memorial Dr SH20 at 6.05am, the NZ Transport Agency said in a tweet.

SH20A GEORGE BOLT MEM DR, SOUTHBOUND - 6:05AM

A crash has just been cleared from southbound lanes (towards the airport) to the bus lane on #SH20A. Allow extra time for travel to @AKL_Airport this morning with delays from Kirkbride Rd. ^TP pic.twitter.com/09O5z21V8T — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 9, 2020

The crashed vehicles have now been moved to the bus lane, but NZTA advised motorists to expect delays.

"Allow extra time for travel to Auckland Airport this morning with delays from Kirkbride Rd," NZTA said.