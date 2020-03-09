Emergency services have rushed to crash involving a car and a bus in the central North Island.

Police say they were called to the collision on SH4 in Horopito about 3.10pm.

The crash happened between Tohunga Rd and Middle Rd.

However, the road is clear as the bus is reported to be in a ditch.

Advertisement

St John sent three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the crash after being alerted at 3.09pm.

St John are attending to seven patients, including people from the bus and the car, who are in moderate or minor conditions, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The Herald understands that dozens of people were on board the bus.

Fire and emergency services central shift manager Murray Dunbar said two trucks responded to the crash just after 3pm.

"We received a report that a bus had slid off the road into a ditch."

No people were trapped inside either vehicle, he said.

It is unclear what type of bus was involved in the crash.