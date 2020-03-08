Board must strive for best deal

I refer to the comment article by Michael Horton in Saturday's NZ Herald relating to the takeover offer made in 1994 for the shares in Wilson and Horton Ltd by Brierley Investments Ltd. The offer was announced after Michael had left New Zealand to attend a conference and he suggests the timing was related to that fact.

He may or may not be correct in that assumption, but while it adds a little drama to his account it is inconsequential to the events that played out.

I was the independent chairman. The board and I were under a duty to consider the interests of all shareholders, not just those of the Wilson and Horton families — collectively significant but minor shareholders.

I cannot recall with complete accuracy the initial reaction of the board to the takeover offer, other than one of surprise, but the indicated offer per share in relation to the then market price was such that it could not be dismissed out of hand.

Whatever was said at the time was only an initial reaction and certainly not a recommendation to shareholders as to what they should do.

Michael Horton, as managing director and a member of one of the founding families, was understandably upset at the news of the takeover offer. He and Rosie returned to New Zealand immediately.

He states that an overriding duty of directors was to give all shareholders the best deal which can be obtained. I concur.

However he goes on to say the board "had not opposed the offer" and expressed surprise that I, the chairman, "could welcome the Brierley bid".

I regret that he has lapsed into hyperbole with these comments. He returned to New Zealand within a day or two of the offer being received, and thereafter as a member of the board was fully involved in the actions and decisions taken.

Peter Clapshaw, Remuera.

Latino lessons

All these elite people writing to the Herald about keeping Latin in the school curriculum. I understand now why Donald Trump is supported by a non-elite, who don't realise Latin was once a living language. They think "Latino" means a race of people that you have to build a wall to keep out.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.



Sanders' vision

I disagree with your Friday's editorial concerning Joe Biden. Like Hillary Clinton he is a major Democratic politician for the establishment. What has the party done for the poor, citizens who can't afford heath insurance and the working class in general? Some people in the United States are earning only US$9 per hour.

In Congress Biden voted to enter the Iraqi war and for cuts to social security and Medicare. Yet he reckons he is going to transform the country.

The only person with a new vision for America is Bernie Sanders. He stands for free health care, higher wages, climate control and a fair go for every citizen not just the billionaires.

Rex Head, Papatoetoe.



Measles overshadowed

Now we have the Covid-19 to scare us all witless, have we finished with the measles outbreak that was going to kill us all?

Ashley Clarke, Beach Haven.



Glam up CBD

I was rather impressed by the graphics in Friday's NZ Herald on page D11, but nowhere in the numbers did I see anything noting what might be an ornamental water fountain.

This city is almost bereft of what would be a wonderful addition of art and culture if not glamour to our presently screwed-up city due to all the roadworks. This could well be something for our town planners and architects to give some serious thought to.

Terry Shanahan, Glen Eden.



We should have listened

Many tributes have been forthcoming on Jeanette Fitzsimons, acknowledging her admirable contribution to our country over the years. She was a wonderful New Zealander, someone with mana and knowledge that people would happily work alongside.

Much has been rightly spoken about her role in the Green Party, but her love for nature and concern for the environment began way before then.

She was a great supporter and worker for Friends of the Earth in the late 60s, early 70s and this commitment and determination gave her the resolve to become a member of the Values Party, the first political "green" party in the world. Her input and dedication helped pave the way for New Zealanders to learn about the damages being done to nature and show the importance for change.

She became a force within the Values Party, helping to organise groups around the country, bringing the people with her to help make these changes happen. She was a lecturer in environmental studies at the University of Auckland, which gave her control of many an argument.

This strength and belief in what she was saying played a big part in our awareness of the recklessness of what we were doing and action often followed.

It's such a pity that the push for this protection became second to the bigger, brasher and quite bullying tactics of governments over the years allowing all kinds of businesses to flourish at the expense of this country's health.

We could and should have done better. We should have listened to Jeanette.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.



Coffee mugs

When trying to do my bit for climate change, it's frustrating that my wife and I are often restricted in what we can drink coffee out of in a cafe.

We obviously don't want to order takeaway cups, but nor do we want to slurp out of a fast-cooling, trendy bowl or a small "tea cup".

We have often walked out of a cafe that doesn't offer a mug. If I'm paying $5 for a coffee I want to enjoy it.

I don't want to carry my own mug/cup into the cafe because it's not a priority to carry one around with me. Could more cafes please offer mugs or an equivalent size cup ?

Mark Southall, St Heliers.



Political blocks

New Zealand First takes great delight in crowing about stymying things that Labour and/or the Greens try do. Why would any party want NZ First as a Coalition partner?

Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.



Jonah in Wales

Phil Gifford's Saturday article on Jonah Lomu and his recognition around the world reminded me of a time I was in Carmarthen, West Wales, where the Welsh language is spoken on an everyday basis.

I was having a coffee at an outside table as three young men walked towards me, speaking in Welsh. The only words I understood were "Jonah Lomu".

Graeme Leary, Clevedon.



Kiwis' work output

I totally challenge your correspondent John Gascoigne, that "the typical NZ industrial worker would match or exceed the output of any foreign counterpart".

My extensive experience in the sewn products trades across four countries is that most in NZ had no measured work systems. True labour productivity in many would be less than 40 per cent, on an international rating scale (0-100BSI).

Overseas factories with accurate measured work standards often run at over 100 per cent efficiency. One of the reasons is that operatives are on an incentive scheme professionally constructed and maintained.

There is often no guaranteed wage so the workers only get paid on quality output so at 75 per cent efficiency, they have equalled what in NZ would be the award rate or basic wage. That also means that if they drag their heels, the employer isn't subsiding them.

True labour productivity in many NZ establishments is appalling and production management usually has no history of working for a modern, efficient enterprise that has up-to-date systems.

In Japan, the most sought-after degree a few years ago was one in industrial engineering — an alternative term for management services or work study engineering. In modern parlance, I'd rename it to productivity specialist.

NZ dropped all training in those specific skills decades ago.

Ray Green, Birkenhead.



Climate action

Apparently there's a climate emergency, however there doesn't appear to be much emergency-like action occurring.

We've got 10 years to turn this around, but we haven't exactly got off to a flying start. New Zealand's a small country but that doesn't mean we can't be bold.

If we're even remotely serious, we should be doing things like hiking fuel to around $3 a litre, treat petrol and diesel like tobacco and ban advertising. Large SUVs should be subject to an engine-size and vehicle weight tax.

Over the past 20-odd years motor vehicles have grown substantially in size and weight, virtually cancelling out improvements in engine fuel-efficiency.

If we're serious about climate change we need Labour and National to agree a bipartisan strategy.

A shift to public transport should be a top priority, National should commit to building light rail in some form or another.

Both parties need to curb their urge to build more motorways and expressways.

Robin Coleman, Glenfield.