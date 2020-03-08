A stretch of highway has been closed following a serious crash near the Central Otago township of Becks.

A police spokeswoman said two vehicles had crashed on State Highway 85 at the intersection with the St Bathans Loop Rd.

She said people were believed to be trapped in both vehicles.

Police were not yet on scene and the status of those involved was unknown.

Fire and Emergency services southern shift manager Mau Barbara said two trucks were at the crash, with another two on the way.

Fenz was alerted to the crash at 3.22pm.

The NZ Transport Agency said it was a "serious incident".

The highway has been closed at Omakau and the Ida Valley turn-off and diversions are in place.