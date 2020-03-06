Twelve fire trucks rushed to a blaze in Wiri, in South Auckland, overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to the fire on Hobvill Ave at 3.30am.

Crews extinguished the blaze.

"We are just on the scene dampening down hotspots," a Fenz spokesman said shortly after 6am.

A fire investigator would attend the scene.

Auckland firefighters were also kept busy overnight in New Windsor.

Five fire engines were called to two adjacent houses that were on fire on Rosmund Ave at 2.44am.

Both blazes had been extinguished and a fire investigator was on the scene.

Nobody was injured.