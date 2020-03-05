The inmate who was killed by a fellow prisoner inside Paremoremo Prison yesterday has been named as Blake John Lee.

The 25-year-old, of Rotorua, died following an attack at the prison's unit yard around 3pm.

A homicide investigation into the death of Lee was ongoing, Waitemata Police Detective Inspector John Sutton said in a statement.

The thoughts of police were with Lee's family, Sutton also said.

In November 2013, Lee pleaded guilty to the aggravated robbery of two tourists at the Waiotapu hot pools near Rotorua.

The alleged attacker was put in segregation in the prison management unit yesterday, Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales confirmed.

Corrections would carry out a full investigation, and ensure all evidence, including CCTV footage, is provided to police, Beales said.