Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the fourth positive result is an NZ citizen in his 30s and is the partner of the earlier case announced this week.

This man has already been in self-isolation since Wednesday and has appropriate support from health support

He does not require hospital level care.

He attended the Tool concert in Auckland at Spark Arena last weekend.

The pair had recently arrived home from northern Italy.

Officials confirmed contact tracing is underway and close contacts are already in self-isolation.

Yesterday, a third person was confirmed to have contracted the disease.

A family member of the infected man – and an Aucklander in his 40s – had been in Iran and returned to New Zealand on a Qatar Airlines flight from Doha to Auckland on February 23, flight number QR0920.

"This third case of Covid-19 is classified as what we suspect is a case of family transmission," Bloomfield said.

This was the first case of person-to-person transmission inside New Zealand and Bloomfield does not expect this to be the last.

Little detail about the fourth case is known at this stage, but Bloomfield will be providing an update at 1pm.

There have been 96,500 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the world and 3,330 deaths

Meanwhile, an NZ Steel employee is one of the four Kiwis to contract coronavirus, with staff told about the confirmed case by email and in emergency meetings.

The steel manufacturer's chief executive, Gretta Stephens, told staff the company had been advised of the new case on Thursday morning.

"We are pleased to advise that the affected employee has confirmed that they are not seriously ill and are in isolation at home," Stephens wrote in an email to staff.