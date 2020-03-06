COMMENT

KIWI BLOKE, 37

Yeah, look, at the end of the day she'll be right and no worries mate and all good so long as we spend the day stripping the supermarket shelves bare.

It's

SWEET OLD GRANNY, 89

SOCIAL MEDIA TROLL, 21

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SOCIALLY PROGRESSIVE WOMAN, 33

ANGRY CONSERVATIVE MAN, 48

Related articles:

KIWI BLOKE'S WIFE, 43