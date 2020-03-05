A 28-year-old has been charged with murder in relation to a shooting incident in Ōtara.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Va'aelua said police had charged the man with murder in relation to a shooting incident in Ōtara last week.

On February 28 about 11.45pm, police were called to Bairds Rd, where they found a man critically injured.

"Despite attempts to provide medical assistance, he died at the scene," Va'aelua said.

A second victim was also found injured and was hospitalised but has since been released.

A man, aged 28, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in Manukau District Court this morning.

A second man, aged 30, was earlier charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is next due to appear in Manukau District Court on March 10.