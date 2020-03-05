A Central Otago man who killed his best friend in a high-speed drunken smash has been released from prison, to the horror of the victim's family.

Scott David Millar, 21, was granted parole two weeks ago with more than 15 months of his prison term remaining.

He was originally sentenced to three years and 10 months after admitting to the manslaughter of 19-year-old Ravineel Avikash Sharma, although that was later reduced by the Court of Appeal.

It was one of several blows endured by the victim's family following Millar's sentencing in April 2018.

The latest was when they heard of his early release.

"We were gutted," the victim's father Ratnesh Sharma said.

"Knowing your son's killer is out after two years, living a normal life — that's nothing compared to the punishment we've had."

Ravineel Avikash Sharma. Photo / supplied

The crash which took his son's life in August 2017 happened less then 2km from the family home.

It had been too much to bear.

Ratnesh Sharma and his wife moved to the North Island last year after spending 18 years in Alexandra.

"We thought we would go to a new place and start a new life, but he's my son, he's always going to be my son. Ravineel is gone. It's still very hard," he said.

"We're still struggling. We can't enjoy any of the things we used to do as a family."

At Millar's sentencing, it was revealed he had been involved in another alcohol-fuelled crash just months before the fatal incident.

And at a Parole Board hearing in November, he said he was planning to use alcohol again once he was legally able to.

Millar, at his most recent appearance, said he had made the remarks because he was having a "panic attack" and now planned to never drink again.

Scott Millar was sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail. Photo / Supplied

Sharma was sceptical.

"If he didn't have it inside his heart he would never have said that," he said. "It's the biggest indication he hasn't learned anything."

Millar said his therapy behind bars had taught him he needed a new approach to life and to take up new hobbies, such as fishing.

"He also said he appreciates the need to not bottle things up and to be prepared to seek help when he feels he needs it," panel convener Judge Neil MacLean said.

Still gnawing at Ratnesh Sharma was the reaction of Millar's family immediately after the incident.

He told the Otago Daily Times he had informed them about his son's funeral; none of them came.

"It would have meant a lot to have someone stand with us but they kept their distance," he said.

When a text message arrived in the ensuing weeks, it was too late.

If Millar was truly remorseful, Sharma said, he would have served his entire prison sentence.

While the board heard the defendant wanted to meet his victim's family to discuss his actions, the father believed it was a cynical attempt to secure his release from jail.

Notwithstanding that, Ratnesh Sharma confirmed he would attend such a conference, although his family was not yet emotionally ready.

"I'm prepared to meet with him and talk to him. Whatever he wants to say, I'm happy to listen," he said.

While Millar had brought them unending pain, Sharma said it had been cruelly exacerbated by the justice system.

As victims, they had felt neglected and let down at almost every stage of the process.

Now they had to find a way to move on.

"Our family is broken," Sharma said.

"Every morning when I wake up I think we've let down Rav. We never managed to get justice for him."

A long road

Nov 2016:

Scott Millar crashes on Otago Peninsula after "a few beers", rolls vehicle 100m down a bank.

Aug 2017: Kills Ravineel Sharma in a high-speed drunken crash, injures himself and another passenger.

Feb 2018: Millar pleads guilty to manslaughter and reckless driving causing injury.

Apr 2018: Before the High Court at Dunedin, he is sentenced to three years 10 months' imprisonment.

Jun 2019: Millar is declined parole to complete treatment behind bars.

Nov 2019: The Court of Appeal slashes seven months from prison sentence.

Declined parole again, Millar tells the board he will use alcohol once legally allowed.

Feb 2020: Parole is granted, Millar says he will never drink again.

Parole conditions2>

1. To live at an address approved by Probation.

2. Not to enter Alexandra.

3. To comply with requirements of electronic monitoring.

4. To abide by an 8pm-5am curfew.

5. Not to contact any victim of his offending.

6. To inform Probation about any changes to employment.

7. Not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

8. To attend an alcohol and drug assessment and any treatment.

9. Not to drive until lawfully entitled.

* A progress hearing will be held with the Parole Board in July.