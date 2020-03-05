An NZ steel employee is the latest Kiwi to contract coronavirus, with staff told about the confirmed case by email and in emergency meetings.

The steel manufacturer's chief executive Gretta Stephens told staff the company had been advised of the new case on Thursday morning .

"We are pleased to advise that the affected employee has confirmed that they are not seriously ill and are in isolation at home," Stephens wrote in an email to staff.

She said the company was working with the Ministry of Health to handle the situation.

Advertisement

"This includes contacting and working with those employees who have had primary contact with this employee," Stephens said.

"On advice from the Ministry of Healthy, primary contact is currently defined as direct face to face contact for more than 15 minutes or working in close proximity in a confined area for more than two hours."

NZ Steel, owned by Bluescope Steel, operates the Glenbrook steel mill about 40km south of Auckland.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus case: 'Terrified' grandmother worried she's infected others

• Coronavirus testing: Five questions answered

• Coronavirus: Woman reveals what isolation is really like after contact with confirmed patient

• Coronavirus: Third coronavirus case in NZ marks the first person-to-person transmission

Workers disinfect subway trains against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, as the partner of a man who returned to nZ from the country was confirmed as having coronavirus. Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi

The mill employs more than 1000 workers but Stephens said the employee had not been at the mill.

"We can confirm that the affected employee has not been in any plant operating areas or the cafeteria," she said.

She said she would update employees as more information came to hand.

The employee is one of four New Zealanders who have contracted the virus.

Advertisement

The third confirmed case of Covid-19 was an Auckland man in his 40s who had not been travelling overseas.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters it was believed to be an instance of transmission between family members.

This is the first case of person-to-person transmission inside New Zealand's borders and Bloomfield did not expect it to be the last.

The partner of the now-infected man had returned home from Iran on Qatar Airlines flight QR0920 from Doha to Auckland.

That person did so a week before the Government imposed travel restrictions on Iran.

However, the Ministry of Health is expected to announce today if the partner of New Zealand's second confirmed case has tested positive to the virus.

The infected woman in her early 30s had recently returned from a trip to northern Italy. Her family is now in isolation and her partner has also displayed symptoms and undergone testing.

The two children are also in isolation and their schools, Westlake Boys' and Girls' high schools, have been alerted.

Health officials were yesterday scrambling to contact 100 passengers who travelled on two domestic flights between Palmerston North and Auckland with the infected woman before she was diagnosed.

But the Ministry of Health maintains the chance of widespread community outbreak remains low.