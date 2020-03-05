A critically injured person has been rushed to hospital after an alleged assault south of Auckland.

Residents in Tuakau and Pōkeno have reported seeing armed police and ambulances swarming the area south of the city while the police Eagle helicopter circled overhead.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the incident in Tuakau about 4.30pm.

"One person has been transported to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition," she said.



"Police remain at the scene of the alleged assault and continue to make inquiries."

Police were unable to confirm further details.

The Westpac Auckland Rescue Hospital, three ambulances and "two managers" also attended the incident, a St John spokeswoman said.

She confirmed one patient had been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

One Facebook user from the Tuakau and Pōkeno community said police had drawn rifles on Alexandra Redoubt Rd near the Tuakau cemetery and Waikato River.

"The road is closed to the public now," the user said.

They said police wouldn't let them closer to the Waikato River.

"Police do have their rifles drawn. I did ask If we were safe and his response was 'I don't know," the user wrote on Facebook.

Another user wrote they had driven up Alexandra Redoubt Rd.

"Police have guns drawn at the house. Shocked as that we were actually able to drive on past," the user said.

Other users reported up to five police cars and three ambulances at the scene.

One user hoped the police Eagle helicopter had an eye on their fuel gauge because they had been circling overhead for a long time.

Other users also reported having their doctor's appointments closed at the Tuakaua Health Centre due to it helping out with an emergency.

The centre wouldn't comment to the Herald.