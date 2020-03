A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway near the Greenlane off-ramp is causing delays for rush-hour traffic tonight.

The crash at 5.43pm was in the southbound lanes just after the Khyber Pass on-ramp.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 6:15PM

A crash is blocking the a right southbound lane just after the Khyber Pass on-ramp southbound. Expect delays through the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/T8NoJhN6oV — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 4, 2020

NZTA is showing that lanes are closed southbound on SH1

Google Maps is advising the crash is causing a 14-minute delay to a journey from the Sky Tower to Ellerslie.

The New Zealand Traffic Agency's website is currently showing that there are lanes closed.